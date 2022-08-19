Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $37,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.24. 9,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,248. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

