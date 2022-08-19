Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

NYSE HD traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $323.07. 48,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,018. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08. The company has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

