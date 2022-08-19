Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $174,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

COST stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $555.98. 14,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,208. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

