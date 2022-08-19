Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 10,051 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $201.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,341. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.