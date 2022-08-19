Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.46. 112,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,712. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

