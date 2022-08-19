Raymond James Boosts Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $189.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $181.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $177.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.