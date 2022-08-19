Razor Network (RAZOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $323,506.00

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $323,506.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 28,421.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.00660937 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009006 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

