RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $30.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

RCMT stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,647.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,576 shares of company stock worth $3,076,621. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

