RED Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. RED has a market capitalization of $412,069.18 and approximately $320,886.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00261767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

