Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires Shares of 1,069 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,811. The company has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

