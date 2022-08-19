Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires Shares of 25,667 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 1.2% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

