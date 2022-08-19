Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.29. 43,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.17. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

