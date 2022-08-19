Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New $424,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,059. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

