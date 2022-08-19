Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 6,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,622. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

