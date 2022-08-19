Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $6.05 on Friday, reaching $277.78. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

