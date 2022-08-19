RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

