renBTC Market Capitalization Tops $70.40 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $21,332.15 or 1.00917209 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $70.40 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00126785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00076814 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,300 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.