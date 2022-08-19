REPO Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $97,427.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00782128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

