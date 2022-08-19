Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northland Power (NPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northland Power (TSE: NPI) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

8/15/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00.

8/12/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

8/10/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE NPI traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$45.18. 562,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,783. The firm has a market cap of C$10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.74. Northland Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

