Reviewing Blackboxstocks (BLBX) & Its Peers

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.98 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.10 billion $195.70 million 18.50

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 211 1345 2407 75 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.28% -25.52% -0.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.