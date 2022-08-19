Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,148. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

