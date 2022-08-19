RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

RIBT opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.92.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,417.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

