Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

