Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) President Sells $103,922.50 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE REPX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.