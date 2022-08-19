Robert W. Baird Boosts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $32.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

