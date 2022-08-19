Robert W. Baird Boosts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $32.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.