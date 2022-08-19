Robonomics.network Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00022120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $402,305.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00127038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,038,923 coins and its circulating supply is 927,757 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life.

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network."

