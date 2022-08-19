Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,338. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

