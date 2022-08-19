Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

