Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.