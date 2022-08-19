Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

