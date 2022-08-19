Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

