Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$37.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

TSE RUS opened at C$29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.45. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

