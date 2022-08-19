SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $741,672.73 and approximately $84,765.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00548192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00245711 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020821 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

