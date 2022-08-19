SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $712.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,345.06 or 1.00051600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00050888 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00215580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00241807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005294 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

