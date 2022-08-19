Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Alcoa comprises about 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. 84,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

