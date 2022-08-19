Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Quanta Services comprises about 1.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.



