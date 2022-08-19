Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

