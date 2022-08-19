Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 11.4%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) fell 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 616,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 355,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$132.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

