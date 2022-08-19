Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $617,013.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $726.24 million and approximately $617,013.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00149152 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009396 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.
Buying and Selling Sapphire
