Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $617,013.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $726.24 million and approximately $617,013.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00149152 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.