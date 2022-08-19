Scotiabank Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMMPF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMMPF opened at $13.98 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

