Seedify.fund One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.11 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $69.91 million and $3.11 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00009815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00790863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,388,595 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
