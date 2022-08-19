Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $486.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 28,905 shares of company stock valued at $53,708 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sema4 by 26.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sema4 by 228.8% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in Sema4 by 254.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Sema4 by 36.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 18,848,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sema4 by 189.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,295,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,989 shares during the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

