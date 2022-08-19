Sentinel Protocol Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $31.85 million and $3.87 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

