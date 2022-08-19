SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect SFL to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.9%.

SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. SFL has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SFL by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

