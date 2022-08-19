SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.
SFL Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SFL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 12,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,071. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.
SFL Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. SFL’s payout ratio is 51.46%.
Institutional Trading of SFL
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
