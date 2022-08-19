SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

SFL Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SFL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 12,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,071. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. SFL’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Institutional Trading of SFL

SFL Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SFL by 30.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

