Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $4.67 on Monday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

