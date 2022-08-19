Shih Tzu (SHIH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Shih Tzu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003705 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00126845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00073888 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu (SHIH) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.