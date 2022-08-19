Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 30,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

Get Shiseido alerts:

About Shiseido

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.