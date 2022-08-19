Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.
Shiseido Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 30,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $76.04.
About Shiseido
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.