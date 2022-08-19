Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $4.09 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (SPI) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00019421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $172,221.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 978,220 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

