Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Decreases By 6.2%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.6 days.

Diageo Trading Down 1.3 %

DGEAF opened at $46.14 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGEAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.